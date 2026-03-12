U.S. Marines were recently recognized for a non-combat rescue on Jan. 15, 2026, when a vehicle lost control and rolled off of a ridge at Camp Pendleton, California.

Cpl. Malakai Obed and Cpl. Caden Perez were driving toward the base’s main gate when a nearby car suddenly became involved in a serious accident, according to a release.

A metal trailer hitch from a truck ahead of the family’s vehicle came loose and flew into the car’s windshield, the release said, striking the driver in the head.

The woman behind the wheel lost consciousness and swerved violently off the road and over the ridge wall, the vehicle coming to a rest upside down.

“When I looked up, I saw the car go off the side of the road and into a ditch,” Obed said in the release.

The Marines, who are both assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, immediately rushed to the scene.

Upon reaching the ditch, the pair noticed an unconscious mother in the driver’s seat and her three terrified children stuck in the back of the car.

With the doors jammed, Obed ran back to the Marines’ truck and grabbed a hitch. He then shattered the car window open, unlocked the doors and pulled each child from the vehicle before moving them away from the wreck, according to the release.

With the mother still unconscious, the Marines flagged down corpsmen, who happened to be passing by the wreck, for medical aid while staying on the scene to assist.

“I was just helping them out with whatever I could, grabbing a first aid kit from someone’s car and running back and forth trying to help without getting in their way,” Obed mentioned.

The corpsmen worked quickly to tend to the woman’s head injury and stabilize her as they waited for additional emergency response.

“[Obed and Perez] have a great work ethic,” said Capt. John Pietrucha, an officer in charge with HMLA-169, MAG-39, 3rd MAW. “It’s no surprise they did what they did.”

Both Obed and Perez were awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for their heroism and quick action during the emergency.