Editor’s note: This report has been updated.

MacDill Air Force Base in Florida has lifted a shelter-in-place order that was enacted earlier Wednesday after officials said a threat had been made against the Tampa-based installation.

“Shelter in place has been lifted and the gates are open and will resume normal FPCON Charlie operations,” the base, home of U.S. Central Command, said in a Facebook post. “The threat to MacDill Air Force Base has been cleared and we appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation.”

The shelter-in-place order came days after a suspicious device was found at the visitors center at the Dale Mabry Gate on Monday, causing traffic to be diverted to the Bayshore Gate, according to a local NBC outlet.

After Monday’s incident, MacDill raised its security level to FPCON CHARLIE.

“This posture allows us to implement deliberate security measures proactively,” the base said on social media earlier this week. “All personnel should remain vigilant, follow the direction of security forces, and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

The base has been leading the United States’ military campaign against Iran, Operation Epic Fury, since the U.S. and Israel began their joint offensive on Feb. 28.

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.