The Coast Guard temporarily relieved the commander of the fast response cutter Douglas Denman, based in Ketchikan, Alaska, on Monday.

Lt. Edwin Kuster, a 2017 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, was removed “following an investigation leading to a loss of confidence” but was not related to misconduct, according to a Coast Guard media release.

A Coast Guard spokeswoman said Tuesday the service received information raising concerns about Kuster’s leadership in operating the cutter safely and effectively and a decision was made by Arctic District Commander Rear Adm. Bob Little to remove him.

“Commanding officers are expected to demonstrate the highest levels of leadership, judgment, professionalism, proficiency, and dedication to the Coast Guard’s core values,” Arctic District Public Affairs Officer Lt. Pam Manns said in an email to Military Times.

The Douglas Denman is one of three fast response cutters based in Ketchikan, part of Coast Guard Arctic District. Crews of these vessels, known as the Sentinel class, are responsible for search and rescue, fisheries enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction and maritime patrols.

Lt. Bryce Matakas has been temporarily assigned the position of commanding officer of the Douglas Denman.

Kuster has received an alternate assignment while the Coast Guard Personnel Service Center conducts a review to determine whether to permanently relieve him for cause, according to officials.

“The focus now is on moving forward and ensuring this cutter and crew have the appropriate leadership to accomplish the Coast Guard’s daily missions,” Manns said.

Patricia Kime is a senior writer covering military and veterans health care, medicine and personnel issues.