Jets and helicopters assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier finally returned to the U.S. on Monday after a historically long deployment.

Aircraft from the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s Carrier Air Wing 8 arrived at their home naval air stations after deploying to U.S. Central Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. Southern Command area of responsibilities over a 322-day stretch.

“The officers and sailors of Carrier Air Wing 8 have served their nation with distinction,” Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, the commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic, said.

“Throughout their record-breaking deployment, these aviators successfully conducted worldwide operations, embodying the highest ideals of resilience, courage and selfless service to the nation,” he said.

The carrier strike group deployed in support of Operation Epic Fury in the Middle East and participated in combat operations for Operation Southern Spear and Operation Absolute Resolve in the Caribbean Sea.

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During the deployment, the air wing conducted more than 11,500 flight operations, the Navy said.

Carrier Air Wing 8 includes Strike Fighter Squadron 31, 37, 87, 213, Electronic Attack Squadron 142, Airborne Command & Control Squadron 124, Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9.

Pilots flew F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornets, as well as E/A-18G Growlers, E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes, C-2A Greyhounds, MH-60R Seahawks and MH-60S Knighthawks.

USS Gerald R. Ford broke the record for longest post-Vietnam War deployment on April 15, when it surpassed the USS Abraham Lincoln’s 2020 deployment of 295 days.

The USS Nimitz was at sea for a record 341 days in 2020 and 2021, but spent a portion of that deployment stationed ashore as it faced quarantine periods to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Factoring in those isolation periods, the carrier was forward-deployed in support of American security interests for only 263 days, according to USNI News.

The USS Midway holds the record for longest carrier deployment, spending 332 days at sea during the Vietnam War.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.