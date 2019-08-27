LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A U.S. sailor from Kentucky who died at Pearl Harbor will be buried in his hometown this fall.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said 25-year-old Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Ulis C. Steely of Corbin was assigned to the battleship Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

He was among 429 crewmen killed. Most of the remains were not identified at the time. Unidentified remains have been buried in Hawaii.

The agency says in 2015 it exhumed unknown remains from the Oklahoma for analysis. Using dental and anthropological analysis as well as DNA, Steely’s remains were identified last fall.