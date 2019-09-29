EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say work could be completed in November on a project for allowing the move of a restored World War II naval vessel to a more prominent location along the Ohio River in downtown Evansville.

Crews are now building a visitors center and barges so the LST 325 troop landing ship can move to the former site of the Tropicana Evansville casino boat.

Evansville Port Authority chairman Pat Wathen tells the Evansville Courier & Press that the $3.6 million project is on track and within budget after high initial construction bids delayed work.

The ship took part in the 1944 D-Day landings in France and has been based in Evansville since 2005.