Worker’s death triggers $162K in fines for shipbuilder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia shipbuilding company could be fined nearly $162,000 over the death of a supervisor who fell while working aboard a vessel, according to online records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The federal agency has cited Newport News Shipbuilding, owned by Huntington Ingalls Industries, for three violations, including two listed as “serious,” during its investigation into the death of Tim Ewing, news outlets reported Tuesday.

The 58-year-old supervisor was working inside a tank on the aircraft carrier George Washington aircraft carrier when he fell to his death in August 2019, company President Jennifer Boykin said in a statement at the time.

An OSHA inspection detail report describes the penalties as pending.

The agency noted that the violations may be subject to change. It’s unclear when a final report will be available.