Submarine sailor dies of ‘COVID-related complications’

A Georgia-based sailor died of “COVID-related complications” Thursday, the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

The sailor, assigned to the blue crew of the ballistic missile submarine Tennessee, is believed to be the 20th servicemember to die after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to U.S. Defense Department tallies.

The sailor’s name is being withheld for 24 hours pending next-of-kind notification.

The sailor was admitted to the hospital aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday, and transferred to the University of Florida Hospital Health Shands Hospital’s intensive care unit on Sunday, where the sailor tested positive for COVID-19.

The sailor died in the ICU Thursday, according to the Naval Submarine Forces statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, shipmates and friends of the Sailor during this extremely difficult time,” the command said.