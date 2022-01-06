The Navy fired the commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer Paul Ignatius Thursday “due to a failure to follow proper shipboard procedures,” according to Naval Surface Force Atlantic.

Cmdr. Jeffrey Servello assumed command of the ship less than seven months ago and was its executive officer before that.

SURFLANT officials declined to provide further detail regarding the relief but said it came about following a command investigation.

Servello said in a text message to Navy Times Thursday that he was looking forward to finishing his time in the Navy “and beginning a new chapter in civilian life.”

“While deeply disappointed by this decision, I understand that the buck stops with me as the commanding officer, regardless of the circumstance or extenuating details,” said Servello, who also did not provide further details regarding the relief.

A 2002 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Servello has been temporarily reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron 14, and Cmdr. Eric Meyers will serve as interim CO of the warship until a permanent replacement is identified.

Servello’s firing comes a week after the Navy fired the commanding officer and executive officer of the littoral combat ship Montgomery.

An official told Navy Times that those firings were due to how a sexual harassment investigation was handled.

