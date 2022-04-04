The Navy has successfully defueled the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye that crashed off the coast of Virginia last week.

The aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, was downed on March 30 during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m. The crash resulted in the death of a crew member.

The Navy announced Sunday that the service — along with the Coast Guard, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and Chincoteague Emergency Management Services — coordinated to remove the JP-5 jet fuel from the aircraft April 2.

“The combined expertise spanning numerous federal, state, and local entities allowed us to complete this significant milestone as planned while ensuring we had the environmental safeguards in place to protect the local ecosystem throughout the entirety of the de-fueling process,” Alan Kersnick, the Navy on-scene coordinator, said in a Navy news release.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of our interagency partners, and especially the local community, as we recover our aircraft following this tragic event,” Kersnick said.

Lt. Hyrum Hanlon, who was commissioned in May 2017 after graduating from Arizona State University, was found deceased in the aircraft. Another two crew members were rescued from the crash and were receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital as of Friday.

The incident is under investigation.

Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 trains naval pilots, flight officers and aircrewmen to fly E-2 and C-2A Greyhound logistics support aircraft.