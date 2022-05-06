The Navy is investigating the death of a junior sailor who died aboard the amphibious assault ship Bataan last month, officials confirmed this week.

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Amare Long was found dead on the ship April 18, according to Naval Surface Force Atlantic spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and shipmates during this incredibly difficult period, and we would ask that their privacy be respected at this time,” Fischer said in an email.

He declined to provide further details, citing an ongoing Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigation.

Long enlisted in August 2020 and Bataan was his first command following “A” school.

He was the first recipient of a scholarship that sent Hampton Roads, Virginia, residents to a University of North Carolina summer basketball camp, according to an April 26 Facebook post by the scholarship group.

“His passion for life, leadership skills and infectious smile will long be remembered not only by family and friends, but by the community at large,” the group wrote in the post. “Life is a precious thing that can change at any moment. In this very difficult time, please remember to always tell the people who matter most that you love them.”

