A Navy harbor security boat struck a security barrier within the perimeter of Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, Thursday night and sunk, sending three sailors onboard to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” the Navy announced in a press release late Friday afternoon.

The mishap occurred at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

“The boat’s crew initiated a distress call and were recovered from the water by another naval vessel,” a brief press release states. “No other vessels were involved in the incident, and all physical security measures remain fully operational.”

The injured sailors were taken to a local medical facility.

Officials did not provide further details on the incident Friday, citing an ongoing investigation.

“There have been no indications of a fuel leak or impact to the environment,” the release states. “We are also assessing the situation to determine the best course of action for recovery of the boat.”

