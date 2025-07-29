The aircraft carrier George Washington is conducting search-and-rescue operations in the Timor Sea for a sailor reported missing, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.

The carrier began search efforts after receiving reports of a possible sailor overboard, the Navy said in a brief release.

Units assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5, along with the Australian Defence Force and the Australian Border Force, are assisting in the effort.

The Navy did not disclose the missing sailor’s identity, in line with service policy.

The release did not disclose additional details about the specific location of the search.

