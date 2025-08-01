The U.S. Navy has identified the sailor who was reported missing earlier this week from the aircraft carrier George Washington as it transited the Timor Sea off Australia’s northern coast.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV was assumed overboard from the carrier on Monday, Navy officials said in a release Friday.

The U.S. Navy and Australian Defence and Australian Border Forces suspended search efforts for Rivera Lynch on Wednesday after more than 45 hours of search-and-rescue efforts covering 2,200 square miles, officials said.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of our shipmate, Airman Rivera Lynch,” Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer of the carrier, said in a statement. “I am sincerely grateful for the support and coordination from all units who assisted in the search effort, including our partners from the Australian Defence Force and Border Force.”

Rivera Lynch enlisted in the Navy in June 2024 and reported to the George Washington in January.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Airman Rivera Lynch’s family, friends and shipmates during this incredibly difficult time,” said Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander of Carrier Strike Group 5. “The courage and dedication shown by all personnel involved in this operation exemplifies the professionalism and commitment that defines our Navy.”

U.S. Navy assets that assisted in the search included Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons 77 and 51, cruiser Robert Smalls, destroyer Shoup and fixed-wing aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing 5.

Two Poseidon P-8 aircraft and a patrol boat from the Australian Defense Force, Australian Defence Vessel Cape Otway and an Australian Border Force Dash-8 aircraft also contributed to search efforts.

Beth Sullivan is an editor for Military Times. Previously, she worked as a staff reporter for The Daily Memphian and as an assistant editor at The Austin Chronicle.