The U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command announced a new policy that allows Navy graduates to spend time off base, according to a service spokesperson.

Sailors who have completed boot camp and are heading to advanced training school are now eligible for overnight liberty, an approved period of leave that allows service members to spend the night off base. Service members will be granted authorized time off from Thursday night until 9 p.m. Friday on the day after graduation.

“As part of our on-going commitment to Sailor quality of service across all ranks at RTC, the Navy values the accomplishments of our Sailors successfully completing boot camp,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command told Navy Times in an emailed statement. “This well-earned privilege recognizes their commitment, discipline, and transformation into U.S. Navy Sailors.”

The spokesperson said the liberty would allow graduates to spend time with loved ones and recharge before the next phase of their career.

The policy, which went into effect Thursday this week, began with Training Group 34.

The shift was the result of a coordinated effort between Naval Service Training Command, Naval Station Great Lakes and Recruit Training Command, the spokesperson said.

Previously, the Navy did not permit overnight liberty for recruits.

Recruits will discover during boot camp whether they’re eligible for overnight liberty and which advanced training school they’ve been placed into, according to a Navy FAQ page.

There are a variety of schools located across the country.

“Recruits who are attending A-School in the local area or transitioning to Future Fleet will be eligible for overnight liberty after they check in,” according to the FAQ page.

New sailors need to wear their full uniform when leaving and returning to RTC, but they are allowed to wear their own clothes when outside.

New sailors are also not allowed to rent a hotel room or rental car on their own. They must spend the night with their “Liberty Buddy,” a family member or friend listed on the “access list.”

Sailors are also not allowed to drink alcohol, even if they are of the legal age.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.