Fleet Master Chief John Perryman has been selected to become the 17th master chief petty officer of the Navy, the service announced Friday.

Perryman, currently the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, will succeed Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, who has served as the Navy’s top enlisted sailor since Sept. 8, 2022. In July, Honea announced he would retire Sept. 12 after nearly four decades of service.

“With decades of operational experience across the fleet, Perryman will play a vital role in advising Navy leadership, shaping enlisted policy and maintaining warfighting readiness in an era of strategic competition,” the Navy said.

RELATED

A change of command ceremony is scheduled for September at the Navy Memorial in Long Beach, California, according to the service.

As commander of Fleet Forces Command, Perryman oversees more than 100,000 active duty and Reserve personnel who tend to more than 120 ships and submarines, according to his official Navy biography.

Perryman enlisted in 1994 and attended Basic Enlisted Submarine School and Electronics Technician “A” and “C” Schools after basic training.

At sea, he served as a submarine electronics technician on the Los Angeles-class submarine Bremerton, deep-diving submarine Dolphin and Los Angeles-class submarine Cheyenne.

Perryman previously served as command master chief of the Virginia-class submarine Hawaii, as well as in several command senior enlisted leader roles for Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet; Commander, Submarine Group Seven; Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic; and U.S. Strategic Command.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.