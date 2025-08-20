Search and rescue teams safely recovered a Navy pilot Wednesday off the coast of Virginia after the pilot ejected from an F/A-18E Super Hornet at 9:53 a.m. Eastern time.

The Strike Fighter Squadron 83 pilot, who was on a routine training flight, was rescued at 11:21 a.m. and taken to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation, according to a Navy release.

“The F/A-18E remains in the water where it crashed,” the release said. “The cause of the mishap is under investigation.”

Strike Fighter Squadron 83 operates out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Navy did not immediately specify the cause of the crash.

