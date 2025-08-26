The head of the U.S. Navy’s cybersecurity and information hub will leave her post after nearly two years in the position.

Jane Overslaugh Rathbun, the service’s chief information officer, announced her retirement in a Friday LinkedIn post.

“It is with gratitude, pride, and humility that I close out this chapter of my career as a civil servant,” Rathbun said.

She listed some of her many accomplishments during her more than 30 years as a civil servant, including partnering with industry and academia to provide solutions to problems and meeting the “love of [her] life,” among others.

Rathbun did not specify the reason for her retirement.

Military Times reached out to the U.S. Navy for comment regarding Rathbun’s exit.

Rathbun took the helm as acting chief information officer in March 2023 after the previous CIO Aaron Weis left to begin a position with Google Public Sector, according to DefenseScoop.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro promoted Rathbun to be the Navy’s official CIO in November 2023, putting her in charge of the Navy’s information technology portfolio, valued at more than $12 billion.

Rathbun previously served as the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for information warfare and enterprise services, as well as the Navy’s chief technology officer, according to her Navy biography.

She also served as the deputy director for defense business systems in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for C3, Cyber and Business Systems.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.