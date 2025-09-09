The 17th master chief petty officer of the Navy released his objectives for the fleet Tuesday, a day after he was sworn in as the Navy’s top enlisted sailor.

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman took to social media to share a page outlining his focus on prioritizing sailors and sailors’ families, as well as service members’ technical knowledge and education as they move forward in their military careers.

“I am committed to removing distractions that don’t matter, delivering training that does, and spotlighting excellence wherever it’s found,” Perryman said in a post’s caption on the Navy MCPON Instagram page.

Perryman officially assumed his role as master chief petty officer of the Navy at the Navy Memorial in Washington on Monday during a change of office ceremony.

The new MCPON pledged his commitment to improving barracks, family housing and galleys and promised “timely access” to medical care for sailors and sailors’ families, according to the document. Perryman said the Navy would utilize a review process to identify and solve problems as well.

Perryman said he will direct his attention towards continuing education for sailors, specifically targeting technical training and proficiency that is tethered to advancement to the next rank. Service members will hone their skills in “state-of-the-art facilities” and undergo regular training sessions and assessments to accomplish this goal, according to the outline.

Perryman also emphasized the importance of developing talent within the service, ensuring that each sailor is developing expertise that aligns with “career milestones.”

“By delivering these improvements, we aim to retain and grow the Navy’s most talented warfighters,” the outline reads.

Perryman, who previously served as the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, was selected to become the 17th master chief petty officer of the Navy on Aug. 15. He succeeded Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea, who served as the Navy’s top enlisted sailor beginning on Sept. 8, 2022.

