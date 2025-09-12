A senior U.S. Navy officer has pleaded guilty to killing his wife, nearly a year after her body was found in a Japanese hotel, and now faces decades in prison.

Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Olsen pleaded guilty to the unpremeditated murder of his wife, Jessica Olsen, 37, at a Navy legal hearing Wednesday in San Diego, California, according to Navy spokesperson Cmdr. Paul Macapagal.

Christopher Olsen will serve 23 years in confinement, Macapagal said. He will be dismissed from the Navy and forfeit all pay and allowances.

He also paid $10,654 in restitution for the bereaved family’s funeral expenses, according to Macapagal.

Christopher Olsen, while stationed at Naval Base San Diego, was charged May 7 with the second-degree murder of Jessica Olsen, Navy Times previously reported.

Jessica Olsen’s body was discovered by Fukuoka Prefectural Police on Oct. 28, 2024, at an off-base hotel in Fukuoka, Japan.

The hotel notified local authorities, who arrived to find Jessica Olsen bleeding, Stars & Stripes reported.

Christopher Olsen, who was most recently assigned to the Naval Surface Group Southwest in San Diego, enlisted in the Navy in 2014 and was promoted to lieutenant commander on Sept. 1, 2024.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.