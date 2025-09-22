The Chief of Naval Operations released a Sept. 15 memo that provides guidance on how to report unprofessional social media use.

The memo, which began circulating online and was confirmed as real by a spokesperson for the CNO, details a multi-step process for identifying and tracking reports of inappropriate online behavior.

Navy Adm. Daryl Caudle, who was confirmed as the new CNO on Aug. 1, signed the document, which was addressed to Chief of Navy Personnel Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko.

“When reports of Service members’ unprofessional personal social media use are received at the Echelon 1 level, those reports will be forwarded to you for routing and tracking,” Caudle said in the memo.

In the memo, the CNO instructs Czerewko to:

a. Identify the Service member’s chain of command.

b. Forward the report to the Echelon II and Echelon III commander to delegate for review, inquiry and any action as appropriate.

c. Direct the cognizant Echelon II and Echelon III commander to provide you with timely status reports.

d. Provide me [Caudle] with routine status updates.

Caudle specifically states that the chief of naval personnel is not tasked with carrying out any inquiries, investigations or other actions meant to bring about accountability unless those actions are related to unprofessional social media use.

The chief of naval operations spokesperson was unable to offer further comment on the memo.

RELATED

After the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced that the Defense Department was keeping a close eye on any service member who celebrated or mocked the “assassination of a fellow American.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted Parnell’s post in support, saying such actions were “completely unacceptable.”

Several service members have been penalized for their social media use in relation to Kirk’s death, including a Marine officer who was pulled from recruiting duties and five Army officers who were suspended while their social media posts are under review, according to reports.

Navy Secretary John Phelan posted to X a day after Kirk’s murder reiterating Hegseth and Parnell’s sentiment.

“I am aware of posts displaying contempt toward a fellow American who was assassinated,” the post read. “I want to be very clear: any uniformed or civilian employee of the Department of the Navy who acts in a manner that brings discredit upon the Department, the @USNavy or the @USMC will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.”

The social media purge was not confined to posts related to Charlie Kirk.

Hegesth announced the firing of a Navy doctor, Janelle Marra, on Sept. 4 on X after posting a social media link from conservative account LibsofTikTok that took umbrage with a transgender healthcare position listed on the service member’s LinkedIn profile.

Hegseth stated that the doctor had been fired, even though it appears the Marra never held the position.

In March, the U.S. Navy released an administrative order reminding sailors to exercise restraint when engaging in partisan political activity, especially in ways that might imply official sponsorship by the service or Defense Department.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.