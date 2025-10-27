The U.S. Navy relocated hundreds of nonessential personnel from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to safety over the weekend as Hurricane Melissa approaches landfall in the Caribbean, according to Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Some 864 family members, civilian employees, contractors and pets were evacuated to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, on Saturday and Sunday in preparation for what weather forecasters are labeling a Category 5 hurricane, the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with winds greater than 157 miles per hour.

“The safety and well-being of our Navy family is always a primary concern,” said Capt. Chandra Newman, NAS Pensacola commanding officer. “The Sailors and civilian employees here are dedicated and adaptable, making sure they accomplish our Navy mission — and right now that’s taking care of our Navy family from Guantanamo Bay.”

The storm is expected to hit Jamaica first and then Cuba, potentially impacting Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.

RELATED

The evacuation of nonessential personnel will allow the naval installation, which hosts approximately 5,500 personnel and families, to focus on expediting recovery operations after the hurricane passes, NAS Pensacola said in a release Sunday.

NAS Pensacola has established an Emergency Family Assistance Center to plan housing and dining accommodations. The centers typically provide counseling and lodging assistance to military personnel and their families during large-scale emergencies.

The Florida installation is offering housing to nonessential personnel through the Navy Lodge and other facilities.

Hurricane Melissa is on track to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday and potentially cause widespread devastation through flooding and landslides.

The storm, which carries with it the potential to be the strongest hurricane to ever touch down on the island, has already claimed the lives of six in the northern Caribbean, The Associated Press reported.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.