The U.S. Navy has activated its first information warfare squadron in an effort to leverage intelligence and cyber expertise for carrier strike group commanders.

Dubbed Information Warfare Squadron Two, it is one of two squadrons approved to be set up within a 48-month pilot program approved by the service in June, which will see information squadrons formed on the east and west coasts and evaluate their performance to enhance doctrine, according to a service release. Intended to streamline intelligence and analysis, these squadrons will consist of staff with expertise in information warfare drawn from various naval commands.

IWRON Two is commanded by Capt. Jon O’Connor, who formally assumed command at a Dec. 5 ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia. Members of the new force include service members from the Navy Information Operations Command, Naval Information Warfare Training Group, Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command, Strike Group Oceanography Team and the Fleet Intelligence Detachment DC.

The force is modeled after successful approaches adopted by destroyer squadrons and air wings, according to the release. It is unique in concentrating a variety of functions and responsibilities pertaining to information warfare under a single commander.

Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza of Naval Information Forces said the move represents a major shift in the Navy’s approach to information warfare.

“For too long, information warfare has been a collection of vital but often disparate capabilities. Today, we change that,” Vernazza said in the release.

“The IWRON construct represents a bold step forward. We are integrating and employing advanced IW capabilities and delivering them as a unified force across the spectrum of conflict. We are employing IW warfighting effects in a way that has never been demonstrated before. To get to outcomes we haven’t had, we need to do things we haven’t done. … This is one of them,” Vernazza said.

The second information warfare squadron is planned to be stood up on the West Coast in the coming year.

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.