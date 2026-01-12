The U.S. Navy has reported there were 61 service member deaths in fiscal 2025 from events such as vehicle crashes, aviation incidents or off-duty recreational activities.

The Naval Safety Command data charts “Class A” incidents, those leading to at least $2.5 million in damage and/or the destruction of an aircraft, and to a death or permanent total disability.

The U.S. Naval Institute first reported on the data on Jan. 8.

Off-duty motor vehicle accidents caused 46 of the deaths, most from motorcycle crashes. The Navy recorded 30 deaths from two-wheel vehicle incidents, 15 from car crashes and one from an individual hit by a motor vehicle.

Seven fatalities resulted from mishaps during off-duty recreational activities, including drowning, skiing accidents, choking and other causes.

On-duty mishaps, such as training-related deaths and aviation incidents, accounted for eight deaths.

Two Navy pilots who died in an EA-18G Growler crash east of Mount Rainier in Washington in October were counted in that tally.

The mishap report identified 40 deaths for the Marine Corps, including 28 from off-duty motor vehicle incidents.

Fifteen of those deaths resulted from motorcycle crashes, while 10 resulted from car crashes. Three were the result of service members being struck by a motor vehicle.

The Marine Corps recorded six deaths from off-duty recreational activities.

The data did not track deaths related to drug overdoses, suicide or illness.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.