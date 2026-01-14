A federal jury in New Mexico has convicted a former U.S. Navy SEAL of attempting to kill law enforcement officers at political demonstrations against President Donald Trump in California.

The jury found Gregory Vandenberg, 49, guilty Monday of transporting explosives with the intent to harm police at “No Kings Day” protests on June 14, according to a Justice Department release.

“Vandenberg intended to turn explosives into a tool of intimidation, and this verdict sends the message that attempts to substitute violence for expressing one’s opinion has no place in our communities and will be met with federal consequences,” acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison said.

Vandenberg was traveling from El Paso, Texas, to San Diego on June 12 when he stopped at a New Mexico travel center to purchase fireworks.

He informed an attendant there that he was planning on setting them off at police officers at the No Kings Day protests taking place several days later , according to Justice.

He specifically asked the clerk about the fireworks’ ability to harm others and the level of their explosion, according to the release.

Vandenberg said the color of the fireworks did not matter, just their ability to do the job he wanted them to do.

He invited the clerk to join him for his planned attack, but the clerk instead recorded his license plate and alerted authorities.

Federal agents tracked Vandenberg and arrested him on June 13 in Tucson, Arizona, where he was sleeping in his car at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Agents found the fireworks, clothes with antisemitic images and text, and a T-shirt with the Taliban flag on it in his vehicle.

When FBI agents combed through Vandenberg’s phone, they discovered that his background was a picture of the al-Qaida flag. They also found messages about how Vandenberg was perturbed with the government and Trump because he thought they were controlled by Israel and Jews.

Vandenberg faces up to 10 years in prison.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.