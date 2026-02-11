The Navy presented two recipients with an esteemed award that recognizes the best surface warfare officer from each coast, according to a Navy release.

Lt. Cmdr. Carolyn Bystrom received the honor for her service with Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, while Lt. Cmdr. Brian Van Metre earned the Atlantic Fleet’s Surface Warfare Officer of the Year award.

“This prestigious distinction honors those who embody the core values and ethos of the SWO community — demonstrating exceptional leadership, professionalism, and warfighting proficiency,” the release said.

Bystrom was awarded for her time aboard the USS Spruance as the vessel’s plans and tactics officer. She credited her success on the vessel to advocating for herself and for other sailors.

She also said she always prioritizes maintaining a high degree of expertise and proficiency, as other service members look to her to lead.

Cmdr. Leigh Tatum, Spruance’s commanding officer, said she had a knack for evaluating herself to get better as well.

“She really does embody ‘Get Real, Get Better,’” Tatum said. “We have a mantra on our ship. We call it ruthless self-assessment.”

Get Real, Get Better is a Navy initiative meant to strengthen service-wide culture by emboldening leadership and problem-solving, according to the Navy website.

Bystrom has served aboard the USS John S. McCain and USS Shiloh and as a naval gunfire instructor and range safety officer at San Clemente Island for Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Pacific.

She also reported to Destroyer Squadron 21 in San Diego.

Bystrom was aboard the Spruance when it deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet and U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln.

She was also aboard the Spruance when it transited the Bab el-Mandeb Strait with the USS Stockade and USS Indianapolis and came under fire from Houthi-backed drones and missiles.

Bystrom and her shipmates destroyed the threat after an over 30-hour battle.

After receiving the award, Bystrom said it was emblematic not just of her efforts but of everyone around her too.

“You take care of your sailors, they’ll take care of you,” Bystrom said. “I’m happy to represent this ship and receive this award, but it’s definitely not just me.”

Lt. Cmdr. Brian Van Metre was selected as the Atlantic Surface Warfare Officer of the Year for 2025. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Wideman/Navy)

Across the coast, Van Metre received his award for his service as combat systems officer for the USS Mason.

He attributed his success aboard the vessel to the leadership that sculpted him by setting high standards and prioritizing communication among leadership and service members.

“Any time that I had a question on how a system was supposed to operate or what’s needed to succeed, no matter the time of day or night, I was lucky enough to have some of the best junior officers, mustangs, chiefs and junior sailors in the Navy to ask,” Van Metre said. “Their ability to problem solve and innovate was instrumental to Mason’s success during combat operations.”

Van Metre, as a senior watch officer, has paid that approach forward, mentoring junior officers on how to remain calm amid turmoil.

The Mason deployed with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

During the deployment, Van Metre and the vessel’s sailors destroyed drones and anti-ship ballistic missiles directed at the Mason and other U.S. warships.

Capt. Chavius Lewis, commanding officer of the Mason, sang Van Metre’s praises.

“Brian is the future commanding officer we want leading our ships in the high-end fight and great power competition,” said Capt. Lewis. “A brilliant tactician who ensured Mason delivered when it mattered most.”

