The U.S. Navy announced Sunday that it relieved the commanding officer of the USS Truxtun due to a loss of confidence after the destroyer’s recent collision with another ship.

Cmdr. James Koffi was fired Sunday by Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, nearly two weeks after the Truxtun collided with the USNS Supply in the Caribbean during a Feb. 11 replenishment-at-sea.

“The Navy maintains the highest standards for leaders and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” a Navy release said.

The service generally uses “loss of confidence” as a blanket statement when dismissing senior leadership.

The Navy is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Two sailors sustained minor injuries after the collision and were listed in stable condition.

The Truxtun, which is currently in port Ponce, Puerto Rico, deployed in February 2026 to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility as part of the U.S. military’s counternarcotics efforts near Venezuela.

Koffi has been temporarily reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Atlantic.

Cmdr. Taylor Auclair, most recently assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command, will serve as Truxtun’s commanding officer, the Navy said.

