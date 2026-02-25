The U.S. Navy ushered in a new commander for one of its two submarine commands, known collectively as “The Silent Service,” according to a Navy release.

On Friday, Vice Adm. Richard Seif relieved Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher as commander of Submarine Force Atlantic during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

“It has been a pleasure to come to work every day and lead the greatest submarine force in the world,” said Gaucher.

Gaucher assumed his responsibilities in December 2023, leading all U.S. submarines in the Atlantic and acting as commander of Task Force 114, 88 and 46.

He will now work as the first Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for submarines and supervise the construction of Virginia and Columbia-class submarines.

Seif previously served on five nuclear fast-attack submarines, including the USS Buffalo, during which he and his crew received the Navy Unit Commendation, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, two Battle Efficiency awards and the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy.

In addition, Seif commanded the USS Jacksonville and deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations.

He also served as director of AUKUS Integration and Acquisition, and in chief of staff roles with Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, among other assignments.

“We are America’s undersea arsenal,” Seif said. “We are a global undersea response force, and we will cede no battle. We are the Navy’s unseen shield, and unseen sword, America’s first line of defense, and offense against those who would disrupt and destabilize the rules based order.”

