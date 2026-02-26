Nine U.S. Navy service members were arrested Tuesday for their part in an assault that took place in Jamul, San Diego, in May 2025, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service collaborated on a joint investigation that led to the arrest of military personnel in Southern California, several of whom were affiliated with criminal street gangs.

The arrests stemmed from an incident that occurred at a May 3, 2025, house party in which a victim alleged they were assaulted by a group of people and pistol-whipped with a gun.

The victim sustained major injuries and was bleeding heavily from their head and face.

One of the 10 assault suspects sought medical attention at a local fire station following the incident.

Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, East County Gang Task Force, San Diego Fugitive Task Force and Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail arrested suspects at Naval Air Station North Island, Naval Base San Diego, Naval Medical Center San Diego, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach and a home in San Diego.

Ksahno Isles, Demario Ricks, Isaiah Pearson, Answer Adams, Lawrence Hodge, Jaharai Wiggins, Robert Green, Gary Cannon, Eric Frierson and Timothy Blair were arrested in connected with the May 2025 assault.

During the arrests, detectives found five firearms and $20,000 in cash.

The nine service members and one civilian were arrested on felony charges for the assault and weapons possession and booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.