The world’s largest aircraft carrier arrived in Greece for maintenance after surviving an onboard fire nearly two weeks earlier, according to a Navy release.

The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay on Monday after operating in the Red Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury.

“The port call allows for the ship to undergo efficient assessment, repairs, and resupply,” the release said. “Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group continues its overseas deployment.”

The aircraft carrier remains fully mission capable, the release said.

A non-combat fire broke out in the main laundry room of the carrier on March 12, injuring two sailors and sending another off ship for further medical treatment.

The first two returned to duty that day, while the third, as of March 17, was in stable condition.

The Navy has not yet revealed the cause of the fire but said more information would be forthcoming when available.

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More than 600 service members were reportedly without their racks, after the berthing compartments were affected by the blaze, according to The New York Times. Sailors were reportedly sleeping on floors and tables in the aftermath of the fire, which took 30 hours to douse.

Reuters reported that about 100 sleeping berths were affected by the fire, which resulted in nearly 200 sailors needing treatment for smoke-related injuries.

The Ford began its most recent deployment on June 24, 2025, when it left Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

It’s on pace to potentially notch the longest-at-sea U.S. Navy deployment ever, as it inches near an 11-month extended deployment mark. The current record is held by the USS Midway, which was deployed at sea for 332 days during the Vietnam War.

The carrier has been plagued by plumbing issues during its deployment, affecting the nearly 650 toilets onboard.

The Ford has dealt with repeated malfunctions of its vacuum system, which transports and disposes wastewater. The carrier has called for assistance with the poorly performing toilets 42 times since 2023, with 32 calls coming in 2025 alone, NPR reported.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.