The U.S. Navy continues to provide high-speed Wi-Fi to service members living in unaccompanied housing across the globe with the addition of free internet in Italy and Greece.

The Defense Department announced a free Wi-fi initiative in September 2024 as part of a broader objective to improve troops’ quality of life.

“This initiative is a direct reflection of our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our sailors,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. “Providing free, high-speed Wi-Fi is a fundamental step in improving their quality of life, ensuring they have the connectivity they need for personal and professional growth.”

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The need for free Wi-Fi was deemed “mission essential” in 2024 by Brendan Owens, who was then serving as assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment.

The free Wi-Fi initiative has reached 86% completion, with the service available in 827 of 952 total buildings since officially launching in November 2025, a Navy release said.

Naval Support Activity Naples and Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy, along with Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Greece, saw the most recent updates go live on April 1.

About 71% of individuals living in available buildings signed up for the free Wi-Fi service as of February, the service said, and 84% of those that live in the eligible buildings have expressed satisfaction with the program.

Those that sign up for the service also have the option of opting in for subsidized speed upgrades.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.