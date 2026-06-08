Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

The U.S. Navy announced a probe into the Saturday morning death of a service member aboard the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy.

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jesse Braswell died following an incident involving a firearm. A sailor is currently in pretrial confinement in connection with the death, the Navy confirmed Monday, but no charges have been filed.

“The situation is currently under investigation and further information will be provided once available,” the service said.

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The carrier recently returned on Feb. 4 to Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding shipyard in Virginia after completing builder’s trials.

The Kennedy, which is set to join the fleet in 2027, is currently finishing construction and testing before participating in acceptance trials.

The latter are conducted by the U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey and mark the final tests before a ship enters service.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.