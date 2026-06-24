The U.S. Navy this month announced a slate of E-6 personnel the service is recognizing as their respective commands’ sailors of the year, with each soon advancing to join the chiefs mess.

First class petty officers from each command will take their place in the Goat Locker on Sept. 16, 2026, after each sailor completes their CPO initiation, according to a release from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman.

“Recognizing these top performers is incredibly important to us,” a Navy spokesperson said. “These are the exact types of leaders who embody the CNO’s core priorities of strengthening the foundry, empowering the fleet and winning the fight.”

The sailors selected as each command’s fiscal 2025 E-6 sailor of the year are as follows:

Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic (SUBLANT) Sea: YNS1(SS) Sullivan, Joshua H., USS ALBANY (SSN 753)

Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic (SUBLANT) Shore: ND1(DWS/EXW) Turner, Morgan C., Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay

Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC) Sea: HM1(SS/NAC/AW) Rivera, Joseph A., SUBREADRON THREE THREE

Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC) Shore: NC1(SW/SS/SCW) Zhang, Leo, COMUUVGRU ONE

Commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic (SURFLANT) Sea: MR1(SW/AW) Byrd, Kyle L., USS MITSCHER (DDG 57)

Commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic (SURFLANT) Shore: DC1(SW/AW) Macaluso, Marissa L., COMNAVSURFGRU MID ATLANTIC

Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (SURFPAC) Sea: CS1(SW/AW/IW) Hudson, Ebony L., USS MAKIN ISLAND (LHD 8)

Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (SURFPAC) Shore: GM1(SW/AW) Green, Christina R., COMLCSRON ONE

Commander, Naval Air Force, Atlantic (AIRLANT) Sea: AM1(AW) Wright, Stephen P., Helicopter Strike Maritime Squadron SEVEN NINE

Commander, Naval Air Force, Atlantic (AIRLANT) Shore: AO1(AW) Longstreet, Stacy K., AIMD ASD DET Rota

Commander, Naval Air Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (AIRPAC) Sea: AO1(AW/SW) Jones, Elliot R., USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72)

Commander, Naval Air Force U.S. Pacific (AIRPAC) Fleet Shore: AS1(AW/SW) Bosi, James Paul B., AIMD Misawa, Japan

Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Sea: CTR1(IW/SW/AW) Baker, Teresha J., NAVIODET GROTON/CRY DIRSUP VA

Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Shore: IS1(IW/SW/AW) Picard, Andrew L., NIWTG Norfolk

Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) Sea: CE1(SCW/EXW) Mendez, Claudia L., Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE

Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) Shore: IS1(EXW/IW) Thomas, Grant E., EODTEU ONE

Commander, Navy Reserve Force (RESFOR): IS1(EXW) Tessier, Derek S., NR ONI BCME WAS

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC): NC1(SW/AW/SCW/NAC) Salazar, Frederick L.

NAS Patuxent River Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED): HM1(FMF) Rogers, Alisha R., NAVMEDTRASUPCMD

Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) Sea: PS1(EXW/SW/IW) Guerrero, Dyvon A., Special Reconnaissance Team TWO

Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) Shore: HT1(EXW/SW/AW) Yant, Christopher J., Special Boat Training Command

Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) - Naval Service Training Command (NSTC): MU1(SW/IW) Pedlar, Patrick J., Navy Band Great Lakes

Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) - Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) NC1(SW/AW) Robinson, Brenda, NTAG SouthWest

Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) ND1(DWS/EXW) Powell, Mark H., Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center

Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFF) Sea: HM1(FMF) Martin, Spencer D., 2nd Marine Division, 3RD Battalion 6TH Marine Regiment

Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFF) Shore: HM1(FMF/SW/AW) Leeds, Matthew T., Field Medical Training Battalion East

Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) Sea: HM1(SW/FMF) Hunter, Michael J., Carrier Strike Group ONE

Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) Shore: BM1(SW/AW) Heath, Ciara M., U.S. Pacific Fleet

Navy Shore: OS1(SW/IW) Willis, Kyle P., Headquarters, U.S. European Command

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.