The U.S. Navy this month announced a slate of E-6 personnel the service is recognizing as their respective commands’ sailors of the year, with each soon advancing to join the chiefs mess.
First class petty officers from each command will take their place in the Goat Locker on Sept. 16, 2026, after each sailor completes their CPO initiation, according to a release from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman.
“Recognizing these top performers is incredibly important to us,” a Navy spokesperson said. “These are the exact types of leaders who embody the CNO’s core priorities of strengthening the foundry, empowering the fleet and winning the fight.”
The sailors selected as each command’s fiscal 2025 E-6 sailor of the year are as follows:
Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic (SUBLANT) Sea: YNS1(SS) Sullivan, Joshua H., USS ALBANY (SSN 753)
Commander, Submarine Force, Atlantic (SUBLANT) Shore: ND1(DWS/EXW) Turner, Morgan C., Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay
Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC) Sea: HM1(SS/NAC/AW) Rivera, Joseph A., SUBREADRON THREE THREE
Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (SUBPAC) Shore: NC1(SW/SS/SCW) Zhang, Leo, COMUUVGRU ONE
Commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic (SURFLANT) Sea: MR1(SW/AW) Byrd, Kyle L., USS MITSCHER (DDG 57)
Commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic (SURFLANT) Shore: DC1(SW/AW) Macaluso, Marissa L., COMNAVSURFGRU MID ATLANTIC
Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (SURFPAC) Sea: CS1(SW/AW/IW) Hudson, Ebony L., USS MAKIN ISLAND (LHD 8)
Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (SURFPAC) Shore: GM1(SW/AW) Green, Christina R., COMLCSRON ONE
Commander, Naval Air Force, Atlantic (AIRLANT) Sea: AM1(AW) Wright, Stephen P., Helicopter Strike Maritime Squadron SEVEN NINE
Commander, Naval Air Force, Atlantic (AIRLANT) Shore: AO1(AW) Longstreet, Stacy K., AIMD ASD DET Rota
Commander, Naval Air Force U.S. Pacific Fleet (AIRPAC) Sea: AO1(AW/SW) Jones, Elliot R., USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72)
Commander, Naval Air Force U.S. Pacific (AIRPAC) Fleet Shore: AS1(AW/SW) Bosi, James Paul B., AIMD Misawa, Japan
Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Sea: CTR1(IW/SW/AW) Baker, Teresha J., NAVIODET GROTON/CRY DIRSUP VA
Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Shore: IS1(IW/SW/AW) Picard, Andrew L., NIWTG Norfolk
Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) Sea: CE1(SCW/EXW) Mendez, Claudia L., Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE
Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) Shore: IS1(EXW/IW) Thomas, Grant E., EODTEU ONE
Commander, Navy Reserve Force (RESFOR): IS1(EXW) Tessier, Derek S., NR ONI BCME WAS
Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC): NC1(SW/AW/SCW/NAC) Salazar, Frederick L.
NAS Patuxent River Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED): HM1(FMF) Rogers, Alisha R., NAVMEDTRASUPCMD
Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) Sea: PS1(EXW/SW/IW) Guerrero, Dyvon A., Special Reconnaissance Team TWO
Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) Shore: HT1(EXW/SW/AW) Yant, Christopher J., Special Boat Training Command
Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) - Naval Service Training Command (NSTC): MU1(SW/IW) Pedlar, Patrick J., Navy Band Great Lakes
Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) - Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) NC1(SW/AW) Robinson, Brenda, NTAG SouthWest
Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) ND1(DWS/EXW) Powell, Mark H., Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center
Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFF) Sea: HM1(FMF) Martin, Spencer D., 2nd Marine Division, 3RD Battalion 6TH Marine Regiment
Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFF) Shore: HM1(FMF/SW/AW) Leeds, Matthew T., Field Medical Training Battalion East
Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) Sea: HM1(SW/FMF) Hunter, Michael J., Carrier Strike Group ONE
Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT) Shore: BM1(SW/AW) Heath, Ciara M., U.S. Pacific Fleet
Navy Shore: OS1(SW/IW) Willis, Kyle P., Headquarters, U.S. European Command
Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.