The U.S. Navy identified the missing sailor from an emergency helicopter landing in the Arabian Sea on July 1 as the commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5.

Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards vanished after the MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter he was aboard went down at 3:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, along with three other sailors who were subsequently rescued.

“Commander Gabe Edwards was the epitome of selfless leadership, who dedicated himself to service and sacrifice for the last 20 years,” Capt. Matthew Lewis, commander of Carrier Air Wing 7, said in a Tuesday statement. “Our deepest gratitude and sympathy go out to his family.”

The Navy immediately commenced a search-and-rescue operation following the emergency helicopter landing, but after 102 hours searching over 14,000 square miles of water, the service suspended its efforts.

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 is currently embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in support of military operations in the Middle East.

The circumstances surrounding the emergency landing are currently under investigation, though the Navy maintains that the incident does not appear to be the result of a hostile event.

Edwards received his “Wings of Gold” aviator badge in 2008 as a helicopter pilot and served with HSC-22, HSC-84, HSC-85 and Naval Special Warfare Group 4 as the air-to-ground fires office and Joint Terminal Attack Controller.

He took over as commanding officer of HSC-5 in July 2025 and was selected for promotion to captain by the fiscal 2027 O-6 Line Officer Promotion Board.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao noted in a post on Tuesday that Edwards’ promotion would be carried out posthumously.

“For 20 years, Commander Edwards served our nation with courage and integrity,” Cao wrote. “In recognition of his extraordinary service and sacrifice, I have directed that Commander Edwards be posthumously promoted to his selected rank of captain.”

During his career, Edwards accumulated more than 2,000 flight hours and was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards) and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), among other awards.

Edwards is survived by his wife, Rebecca, two children and large extended family, a Navy release states.

“We are profoundly grateful to every sailor, aviator, and Airman who devoted countless hours, extraordinary skill, and unwavering determination in the effort to bring Gabe home,” Rebecca Edwards said in a statement. “Gabe has dedicated his life to serving his country with honor, courage, and commitment. He led with humility, integrity, and compassion, always putting his people before himself.”

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.