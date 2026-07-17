U.S. Navy leadership announced Thursday that the flight demonstration squadron involved in an abnormally low flyover at Pensacola Beach, Florida, will not face consequences.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao absolved the Blue Angels of their unorthodox Wednesday flight maneuver, which rattled civilian chairs and umbrellas.

“Flight debrief complete,” Cao said in an X post. “No reprimands. No firings. No problem.”

The Navy initiated a safety review shortly after the incident, but it is unclear what effects Cao’s comments will have on that process, if any.

Cao’s remarks came amid a flurry of support from the Trump administration for the Blue Angels after online videos began circulating of the jets closely soaring over civilians on the beach.

“The flyovers will continue until morale improves,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a social media post.

The main social media account for the White House echoed the same sentiment, posting an animated picture with a caption that read, “It’s okay to love America.”

Despite the Pentagon’s support, Blue Angels Commanding Officer Adam Bryan appeared to admit that one of the pilots flew lower than usual over the crowd, leading to an unsafe situation, according to a video circulating on Reddit.

In the clip, Bryan said they’ll initiate a review of what transpired and learn from any mistakes.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.