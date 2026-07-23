The U.S. Navy Reserve is offering enlisted sailors, officers and civilians sizable financial incentives to remain or join the service, the Navy announced Wednesday.

Beginning June 1, 2026, individuals may qualify for several different bonus enlistment packages from the Navy Reserve as part of the fiscal 2026/2027 Recruiting and Retention Incentive Program.

“Our people remain our greatest competitive advantage,” said Capt. James R. Prouty, commander of Navy Recruiting Reserve Command. “These expanded bonus opportunities represent a well spent investment in both the current force and the next generation of reserve sailors.”

For the latter, the programs include the New Accession Training Enlistment Bonus, Reserve Component Affiliation Bonus, Prior Service Reenlistment Bonus and Selective Retention Bonus.

NAT applies to individuals with no prior service who sign up for the reserve; RCAB targets active-duty sailors transitioning to the reserve; PSRB encompasses civilians who previously served in the military looking to rejoin; and SRB applies to reenlisting sailors who currently serve in military occupational specialties the Navy considers critical to maintaining readiness.

Enlisted sailors can make up to $20,000 in bonuses depending on the initiative they qualify for.

Officers, on the other hand, are eligible to sign up for the Officer Affiliation Bonus, Officer Accession (Direct Commission Officer) Bonus and Officer Retention Bonus.

OAB applies to former active-duty officers or officers from other military branches who join the Navy Reserve, while the direct commission officer bonus applies to civilians from specialized career fields like lawyers and doctors who directly enter the reserve as a commissioned officer. ORB includes officers already serving in the reserve in designated communities who choose to remain.

“Eligible officers may receive affiliation bonuses of up to $10,000, direct commission accession bonuses of $12,000, and retention bonuses of up to $12,000 annually for three years in designated communities,” the service said.

The Navy hopes that the potential financial windfall will prove particularly effective at convincing active-duty service members and prior service members to join the reserve.

The move comes amid a continued push by the Navy to recruit and reenlist qualified candidates by reaching further into its pockets.

The service announced financial incentives for select Navy reservist aviators in June that reached as high as $40,000 in annual bonuses.

After whiffing on its active-duty recruiting goal in fiscal 2023, the Navy accomplished a massive turnaround, bringing in the largest number of new accessions in almost 25 years in fiscal 2025.

At the time, head of Navy Recruiting Command Rear Adm. James Waters partially chalked the success up to quicker tattoo approvals for prospective sailors and ads that targeted individuals with an interest in Naval special operations.

The Navy enlisted Navy 44,096 future sailors in fiscal 2025, almost 3,500 more than its target of 40,600.

In June, the Navy announced that it had hit its fiscal 2026 recruiting goals of 45,000 new sailors three months early, continuing its success of injecting new blood into the service.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.