The U.S. Navy is rolling out retention bonuses for select active-duty aviation billets in an effort to retain skilled personnel in certain mission-critical roles, the service announced.

“The AC Aviation Command Retention Bonus (ACRB) program incentivizes highly talented, hardworking Naval Aviators and Naval Flight Officers (NFO) screened for aviation command to choose to remain on Active Duty,” a NavAdmin released Friday states. “Our return on investment is the retention for continued Naval Service of our aviation warfighters, with their invaluable, irreplaceable skillsets and leadership.”

Bonuses start at $37,000 and cap at $150,000, according to the memo. Applicants “must have screened during the Aviation Command Screen Board (ACSB) as CO of an eligible Operational (OP), Operational Training (OPT) or Special Mission (SM) CDR command in order to apply,” the memo states.

Second-in-grade/sequential/bonus/fleet replacement squadron commands are excluded from the retention bonus, per the release.

The contract requires commanders and commanding officers to commit to two to three years of obligated service and the full completion of a Post Command Commander tour — which varies between 24 and 36 months.

Those currently under the Aviation Department Head Retention Bonus are eligible to apply, with ACRB “activated” upon the ADHRB contract expiration.

Per the release, ACRB rates are as follows:

2-year option: $37,000 total ($18,500/year), with the obligation ending at 21 years of commissioned service.

3-year option: $129,000 total ($43,000/year), with the obligation ending at 22 years of commissioned service.

Sea Duty Incentive: $10,000/year (not to exceed $50,000/year total compensation) for each year of the contract, for those who report to post command orders to operational carrier strike groups, carriers, and amphibious assault ships. Due to the $50,000/year statutory cap, sea duty incentive for the 3-year option will be reduced to $7,000/year.

As the “flag officers of tomorrow,” the Navy hopes the financial incentives will help retain those with capabilities and command experience that are “critical for the future of our service.”

The application process closes Aug. 31, 2026.

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.