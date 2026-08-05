Decades in the making, the National Coast Guard Museum is set to open next summer on the banks of the Thames River in New London, Connecticut.

The 80,000-square-foot museum will highlight the maritime service’s mission, history and accomplishment across three exhibit floors, interactive displays and experiences, featuring more than 5,000 photos and 600 artifacts, including an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter and the Medal of Honor awarded to Signalman First Class Douglas Munro, the service’s sole recipient of the honor who heroically led the extraction of Marines under fire during the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942.

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday said the museum will be more than a collection of artifacts; it “will illuminate the hard-earned lessons of the sea.”

“This museum is a permanent tribute to the Long Blue Line—the generations of crews who have saved lives, defended our borders and maritime approaches, facilitated vital commerce, and responded to crises with little or no warning,” Lunday said in a news release Tuesday.

A national Coast Guard museum has been a goal for the service and its supporters since at least 2001, when officials said they wanted to build one in the historic Fort Trumbull neighborhood of New London, a prime waterfront parcel slated for redevelopment by the city.

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But the land the service was eyeing had been seized by eminent domain and was involved in an extended legal battle that wasn’t resolved until 2005, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the city.

But the development never transpired. In 2013, the city donated a parcel of waterfront property for the museum, and the state of Connecticut pledged $20 million in funding to revitalize the effort.

In 2022, the museum received nearly $50 million from Congress, and a “keel-laying” ceremony was held to mark the start of construction of the main building.

At the time, then-Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan said the facility would be a place to “share our history and the stories with the American public.”

“Today was a beautiful day in New London and for the Coast Guard,” Fagan said

Last year, the federal government provided another $50 million to complete the facility’s construction.

With the exception of the U.S. Space Force, founded in 2019, the nation’s armed services will now each have their own national museums. However, the Navy’s is currently closed due to its location on an active military installation and aging infrastructure.

The National Museum of the Air Force, located in Dayton, Ohio, traces its roots to 1923 and is the oldest military aviation museum in the world.

The National Museum of the Navy was established in 1963 at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. Fundraising efforts are underway to build a new state-of-the-art facility accessible to the public somewhere in the District.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia, opened in 2006, while the National Museum of the U.S. Army, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, opened in 2020.

Retired Capt. Wes Pulver, president of the museum’s association, said completion of the Coast Guard’s museum will represent “incredible dedication, vision and partnership.”

“We are deeply grateful for the Coast Guard’s steadfast support throughout this journey and look forward to continuing our collaboration as we build a museum worthy of the remarkable men and women who have served our nation. Together, we are ensuring their stories will inspire generations to come,” Pulver said in a statement.

The museum is slated to open to the public Aug. 2, 2027, with the dedication planned for Coast Guard Day, Aug. 4, 2027, the 237th anniversary of the establishment of the Revenue Cutter Service by Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton.

“By bridging our rich history with the challenges of tomorrow, we are creating a dynamic foundation to inspire the next generation of leaders ready to answer our nation’s call,” Lunday said.

Patricia Kime is a senior writer covering military and veterans health care, medicine and personnel issues.