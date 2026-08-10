A U.S. Navy warship that most recently deployed in support of military operations in Iran returned to its Florida homeport on Sunday.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner arrived at Naval Station Mayport along with almost 300 sailors after a nearly nine-month deployment to the U.S. 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations.

“Over the past almost nine months, this crew has demonstrated exceptional resilience and tactical proficiency across three different fleets,” said Cmdr. David Cook, commanding officer of the Hudner. “Their dedication is unmatched, and we are absolutely thrilled to be back in Mayport to reunite with the families and loved ones whose unwavering support made our success possible.”

Hudner departed Mayport for a scheduled deployment on Dec. 1, 2025, and made its way to the Caribbean Sea, where it provided support to Operation Southern Spear, a campaign the U.S. launched in September 2025 on the premise of reducing the flow of illegal drugs into the country.

As part of the efforts, the U.S. has launched 66 military strikes against alleged drug-carrying vessels, killing at least 196 people. The campaign has been divisive, with senators and legal experts questioning the legality of the strikes.

Hudner then transited to the 6th Fleet area of operations to support the readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa.

Most recently, the ship participated in Operation Epic Fury, launching Tomahawk land attack missiles as the U.S. bombarded Iranian military targets, and helping establish maritime security in the region while the U.S. Navy enforced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.