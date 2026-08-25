The U.S. Navy directed service members, military families and civilian personnel to remove personal information that reveals their connection with the service in order to protect them and their loved ones from adversaries.

Bad actors are utilizing the online presence of individuals tied to the military to gather intelligence and launch attacks that include doxxing, surveillance, physical attacks and harassment, according to an Aug. 19 Navy administrative message.

“Since the initiation of Operation Epic Fury, the Department of the Navy’s (DON) personnel, assets, and our families face an evolving threat landscape,” the message said. “U.S. military installations and personnel remain under increased vigilance due to recent uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) encounters, suspicious activities, cyber threats, and acts of violence.”

In response to the increased security concern, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service launched Epic Vigilance, an initiative aimed at protecting Navy personnel and families.

The Navy asks all service personnel and their loved ones to review their social media profiles to ensure the profiles are private, remove any acknowledgement of an affiliation with the Navy, and to remember force protection requirements that map out security protocols. The service also urges its personnel to report any suspicious activity and catalogue any abnormal changes in their communities or at work.

Personnel are instructed to notify the proper authorities if they observe an individual photographing or filming Navy housing areas or ships; an unmanned system hovering near a Navy installation or anywhere Navy personnel work; a suspicious individual asking questions about military personnel and operations, or asking for the personal information of service members, such as social media accounts and phone numbers; an individual following them or speaking to them when they’re off installation or near their home; or if they receive concerning emails or emails pretending to be other service members or family members.

Over the past few months, the Navy has ramped up its protocol for social media safety.

In July, the service ordered the removal of portraits and biographies of leadership in commands led by vice admirals and officers with a lower rank, including civilian equivalents.

The official leadership biographies removed included those of commanding officers, executive officers, chiefs of staff, chief staff officers, deputies and command master chiefs or equivalent.

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.