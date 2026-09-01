Eli Heidenreich’s first NFL preseason ended with a touchdown, a salute to the crowd and a place on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ squad.

The seventh-round pick and Pittsburgh native was included in the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster Sunday after he and fellow Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Alex Tecza made Naval Academy football history by appearing together for Pittsburgh in a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Heidenreich and Tecza are the fourth pair of Naval Academy graduates to appear for the same team in the same NFL game, the second pair of former Navy football teammates to do so and the first pair of Marine Corps officers to accomplish the feat, according to the Naval Academy.

Three days later, Heidenreich had made the 53-man roster. Tecza was among the Steelers’ first wave of roster cuts Friday.

Heidenreich’s versatility was a factor in his bid for the lineup. Pittsburgh lists him as a running back/wide receiver, and at Navy he recorded 109 receptions for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns.

In the Steelers’ preseason finale, he carried nine times for 35 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown, and returned two kickoffs for 47 yards. Pittsburgh’s roster analysis said his ability to contribute as a runner, pass-catcher and “core four” special teamer helped provide the versatility coach Mike McCarthy values.

After the touchdown, Heidenreich saluted, echoing the gesture he made after Pittsburgh selected him with the 230th pick in April. Buffalo took the preseason win, 28-27, but Heidenreich left Buffalo with something bigger: a spot on the team.

He graduated from the Naval Academy this year and was commissioned as a Marine Corps officer. The Naval Academy said the FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act authorizes the military secretaries to transfer no more than five cadets or midshipmen from each service academy who obtain professional sports employment to the Selected Reserve as commissioned officers while pursuing their professional careers.

Natalie Oliverio is an independent journalist and Navy veteran who covers military and veterans’ issues. Drawing on her experience as a talent executive and mentor, she writes about the policies, people and programs shaping the military community.