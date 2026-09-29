This is a developing story.

A mishap involving two pilots and six sailors occurred aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Monday, the Navy announced.

Naval aviators piloting an E/A-18G Growler from Electronic Attack Squadron 130 were attempting to land on the ship off the coast of Virginia at 6:18 p.m. but were forced to eject from the aircraft following an arresting gear failure.

Search and rescue personnel from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7 safely recovered them and returned them to the ship.

“The cause of the mishap is under investigation,” the Navy said. “Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.”

Six shipboard personnel were also injured during the incident and received medical attention.

One sailor was medically evacuated from the ship to receive further treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a Norfolk, Virginia, facility.

The two aviators and two sailors injured on the flight deck were flown to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth for further medical evaluation as well.

The Eisenhower most recently returned July 15, 2024, from a nine-month deployment, during which it battled Iran-backed Houthi rebels along the Red Sea.

The ship completed sea trials in April as part of its planned incremental availability and is currently conducting carrier qualifications in the Atlantic.

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.