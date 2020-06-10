No one knew they fighting for venerable US military installations until today

With debates intensifying over whether to rename military installations bearing the monikers of failed Confederate leaders, President Donald Trump stepped in to declare he would “not even consider” the morally-driven rebranding initiative.

“These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” the president tweeted Wednesday. “The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars.

“Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”

One might suggest renaming bases named for enemy leaders who oversaw the killing of actual U.S. military personnel would be doing the military a service, but we live in the upside-down.

White House staff, meanwhile, doubled down on its rigid stance during a press conference with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who claimed that “Men and women who lost their lives as they went out to Europe in Afghanistan and Iraq … a lot of times the very last place they saw was one of these forts.”

“And to suggest that these forts were somehow inherently racist and their names need to be changed is a complete disrespect to those men and women.”

Ah, yes. Who could forget that it is the installations on which we served — the places we were inexplicably so eager to abandon the moment weekend liberty commenced — that ultimately preserved our emotional ties to the U.S.?

McEnany: "To suggest these forts are somehow inherently racist and their names need to be changed is a complete disrespect to the men and women, who the last bit of American land they saw before they went overseas and lost their lives were these forts" pic.twitter.com/4pMAJe5fsd — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 10, 2020

As I boarded one of the buses staged in Camp Pendleton’s 62 Area prior to my first deployment, I happened to glance to my right just as a thousand-yard stare washed across the face of an adjacent Marine.

“This is the worst day of my life,” he muttered to no one in particular, the weight of his words muffled by the seat cushion in front of him on which his crestfallen head rested.

On those hallowed Pendleton parade decks parents waved, spouses and children wept, and all perceived their emotions answered by the overt melancholia of the camouflaged men on the bus.

But ours were not tears shed for loved ones, as I then believed.

Older and wiser, I now know it was not having to say goodbye to his wife and infant daughter that sent him into an emotional spiral. Rather, it was an unbridled love of the San Mateo PX, barracks, and obstacle course that tormented his soul.

I would deploy three times over the course of a four-year enlistment. Each departure for unpredictable hostilities yielded despondent passengers who, like the Marine I saw, were leaving behind the only piece of their hearts that mattered: The wildfire-charred trees and poop-colored grass of Camp Pendleton.

Every day overseas proved more difficult than the last in a Camp Pendleton-less existence.

Marines wrote love letters addressed to “Pendleton” or “CP,” crowded trailers on Camp Fallujah were quickly adorned — wall to wall — with explicit photos of Camp Pendleton’s voluptuous hills, and plywood phone centers guarded by “Jambo!”-shouting Ugandans overflowed with personnel calling Pendleton’s 15-plus barber shops — desperate just to hear the voice of someone on base.

Surely service members share the sentiment of the press secretary, especially at installations she pointed to such as Fort Bragg, a based named during the Jim Crow era in honor of the slave-owning, inept Confederate leader Gen. Braxton Bragg, who employed military tactics only select dolts would perceive as sound strategy.

This is exhausting.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil. For Camp Pendleton is my home. Thy commissaries and thy Subways, they comfort me.