This Cold War-era missile silo is the ultimate fixer-upper

Want to buy a Cold War-era command center and missile silo? Well, you’re in luck. One in Fairdale, North Dakota, is now available for auction, and it’s got everything ... except the ordnance.

Located just south the Canadian border, the site, which was commissioned in the 1970s, was defunded before it was ever put to use, according to property manager David Keller.

“The whole site was commissioned and ready to go ... but had already been defunded when it became active,” Keller told Military Times.

The defunct site, one of many built to protect the United States from Soviet attacks over the Arctic, was armed with defensive missiles intended to shoot down any indirect fire.

“This particular site was part of the Sprint Missile Defense System,” Keller said. “This was a defensive system, it was designed to shoot down any incoming missiles.”

Sprint was an ICBM interceptor missile from the 1960s that was considered the final line of defense, a last-ditch option in the event of a Soviet missile-launch.

Currently the place is owned by a private buyer who originally intended to refurbish the property and return it to its former glory.

“Leslie Volochenko bought it and had plans to restore it, but it never came to be,” Keller noted.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Though it shows some signs of wear after essentially sitting untouched since the 1970s, the site and all its components remain entirely in one piece.

A map of the Fairdale site

“They’re intact but they show signs of abandonment,” Keller said. “They’re rusty and in need of repair. There are 14 missile tubes. It’s quite a facility.”

Keller, who said he’s received interest from a variety of parties including military enthusiasts, farmers, and even a historical restoration TV show, joked that the property would make for a great show on couples renovation projects.

“Hi Honey, we bought a bunker. The ultimate fixer-upper,” he laughed.

The auction for this particular plot, which encompasses roughly 50 acres, is set for August 11.