Finland’s Army is small but mighty — and they dazzle in white.

Participating in Arctic Forge 23 with U.S. soldiers and troops from Norway, Finnish personnel donned sleek winter camouflage uniforms that looked cooler than the snowy conditions through which they’re expected to navigate.

A video shared to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s Instagram shows a “Staff Sgt. Krista,” a Finnish Army reservist, owning the elements in a way that would make America’s Next Top Model’s J. Alexander clutch his chest.

On the other hand, the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, the 11th Airborne Division and the Virginia Army National Guard look like hot garbage, literally speaking.

Another reel featuring American soldiers shows attire resembling white Hefty garbage bags draped over standard ACUs.

To quote Katy Perry, “Do you ever feel like a plastic bag, drifting through the wind, wanting to start again?”

We bet U.S. soldiers do.

