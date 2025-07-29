A military nonprofit is expanding its child care capacity by 70,000 spaces in five key areas with high demands for care.

The expansion will allow the Armed Services YMCA branches to provide more before- and after-school care, summer camp opportunities and transportation to bridge the gap for military families who need access to expanded programs.

The initiative, which is funded by a substantial donation by Navy Federal Credit Union, aims to supplement the child care that the Defense Department provides, as well as help fill some additional needs, said Armed Services YMCA President and CEO William French, a retired Navy vice admiral.

For decades, military families have struggled with finding affordable, quality child care. Defense officials and service officials have implemented a variety of programs to help relieve the shortage, including improving pay and benefits for child care workers.

Shortages of child care workers have exacerbated the problem in both the military and civilian communities.

ASYMCA, which is specifically focused on providing a variety of services and programs for active-duty junior enlisted troops and their families, has long provided various forms of child care at many of its 12 branches across the country.

Most recently, through a contract with DOD, the nonprofit is working to open three new child care centers in the Norfolk, Virginia Beach and the National Capital Region, which will provide a total of 600 much-needed additional child care spaces.

All these expansions funded by Navy Federal are in locations where ASYMCA already has branches and where there is adequate staff. With investments in things like vans and buses for transportation and additional rooms, “this has postured us to continue to have this available for military families in the future,” French said.

Programs are offered to families at low or no cost. For example, the summer day camps at ASYMCA cost around $100 per child per week, French said, which is on the low end of what other camps cost on average.

“Affordable and reliable child care is not just a convenience, it’s a critical component of readiness for military families,” French said.

At Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay, the funding will help pay for an additional classroom to allow preschool classes in the mornings and afternoons.

In San Diego, ASYMCA is increasing the capacity for camps and before- and after-school care.

In Killeen, Texas, near Fort Hood, the nonprofit covered and adapted an outside area to expand their before- and after-school care, as well as their on-site summer camps. An unexpected added benefit is that soldiers are now doing their PT there, French said.

At Fort Bragg, North Carolina, ASYMCA expanded the available space to do more summer camps and provide for more preschool support during the school year. Responding to a need for transportation, they’ve used some of the Navy Federal funding to buy vehicles, such as vans and buses, to transport the children from schools to the ASYMCA.

At the Hampton Roads, Virginia, ASYMCA, the nonprofit expanded and improved its areas for summer camp, and for a new preschool class.

But high demand for their services in Virginia is a continuing challenge, French said. The group is working with both the Navy and the mayor of Virginia Beach to try to find additional space either on base or in town.

“We think the biggest issues affecting families today are [around] spouse employment,” French said, adding that if ASYMCA could provide more child-care options to allow spouses to get training and jobs, it could help resolve issue for military families.

“Alongside Armed Services YMCA, we’re supporting financial wellness for our members by sponsoring sustainable child care services for military families,” Olivia Miller, vice president of strategic partnerships and community impact at Navy Federal Credit Union, said in a statement.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.