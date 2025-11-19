As Thanksgiving approaches, commissary shoppers can stretch their dollars even further with some deals on turkeys and all the trimmings.

Military grocery stores are offering whole, frozen turkeys at extra discounts in all regions until Dec. 1, according to the Defense Commissary Agency. There are no limits, and discounts are applied at checkout. The offer is valid for a limited time while supplies last.

Worldwide: Butterball turkeys weighing 10 pounds or more are 97 cents per pound. Jennie-O turkeys weighing 16 to 24 pounds are 79 cents per pound.

Continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Guam: Shady Brook Farms and Honeysuckle turkeys weighing 10 to 28 pounds are priced at 49 cents per pound.

Europe, Japan and Korea: Shady Brook Farms and Honeysuckle turkeys weighing 10 to 28 pounds are 79 cents per pound.

Stores in the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and Puerto Rico are also offering a “Big Meal, Little Price” promotion for an entire holiday meal for under $40. It comes with a frozen turkey and ingredients for the trimmings, including sweet potatoes, stuffing, sweet corn, green beans, mac and cheese, biscuits and a Mrs. Smith’s Dutch apple pie.

Among other deals are fresh cranberries at $1.79 per pound, sweet potatoes at 89 cents per pound, pork crown roast for $2.11 per pound and a whole beef tenderloin for $19.82 per pound.

There are extra savings for those using the commissary’s online ordering and curbside pickup service, Click2Go. First-time commissary shoppers can get $25 off orders of $100 or more with the code “NEWSHOPPER” through Nov. 30. Existing customers trying Click2Go for the first time can save $15 with the code “NEWORDER.”

These promotions are in addition to the commissary’s overall savings of at least 25% throughout the year, compared to civilian grocery stores’ prices.

Those eligible to use the commissary benefit include active duty, Guard and reserve members, military retirees, Medal of Honor recipients and their authorized family members. Other eligible patrons include veterans with service-connected disabilities, Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war and primary family caregivers of eligible veterans enrolled under the VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

