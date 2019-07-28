1 of 10
Air Force Maj. Paul "Loco" Lopez, F-22 Demo Team commander and pilot, performs the "tail slide" maneuver during an aerial demonstration at the SkyFest air show in Spokane. Wash., June 22, 2019. (2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm/Air Force)
Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Robert P. McCann flies in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter alongside a Peruvian military Bell 412 on July 21, 2019, over the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Morgan K. Nall/Navy)
U.S. Marines conduct a simulated amphibious assault of exercise during Talisman Sabre 19 in Bowen, Australia, July 22, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert/Marine Corps)
President Donald Trump, Vice President Michael Pence, Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper and Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, participate in a full honors welcome ceremony for Secretary Esper at the Pentagon on July 25, 2019. (Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith/DoD)
An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from Eielson Air Force Base flies in formation over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, July 18, 2019. (Staff Sgt. James Richardson/Air Force)
Staff Sgt. Michelle Spell takes a defensive position during a training exercise at the Camp Gilbert C. Grafton Training Center, near Devils Lake, N.D., July 16, 2019. (David H. Lipp/Air National Guard)
Marines conduct parachute training operations over Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 19, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Michael Nichols/Marine Corps)
Iowa Army National Guard soldiers load a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2019. (Spc. Zachary M. Zippe/Army National Guard)
Air Force F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson fly in formation over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, July 18, 2019. (Staff Sgt. James Richardson/Air Force)
Lt. Austin Gallegos verifies tail rotor integrity on a MH-60R Sea Hawk on July 19, 2019, aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Coral Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Harris/Navy)
