Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Joey Fuoti rapells from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on Aug. 13, 2019, during an air-power demonstration for a Friends and Family Day cruise aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rachael Treon/Navy)
A B-2 Spirit aircraft is prepped for launch July 17, 2019, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Whiteman AFB is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the inaugural flight of the B-2 in 1989. (Senior Airman Thomas M. Barley/Air Force)
A member of the armed forces jumps out of an MV-22B Osprey during parachute training operations over Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson/Marine Corps)
Sgt. Phillip Palmeri crawls to a breach point during a live-fire training exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., Aug. 7, 2019. (Spc. Jordyn Worshek/Army)
Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, a part of Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, fire an M252 81mm extended range mortar system during a fire support coordination exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area, Australia, Aug. 9, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Nicholas Filca/Marine Corps)
An F-15C Eagle from Kadena Air Base, Japan, flies away from a KC-135 Stratotanker after conducting aerial refueling during RED FLAG-Alaska 19-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 7, 2019. (Tech. Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks/Air Force)
Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, a part of Marine Rational Force - Darwin (MRF-D), conduct fast rope training aboard Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia on Aug. 1, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Brandon Salas/Marine Corps)
The Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) guided-missile destroyer JS Myoko (DDG-175) on Aug. 15, 2019, while underway in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaila V. Peters/Navy)
The U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets takes part in the review portion of the Acceptance Parade Aug. 17, 2019. The members of the Class of 2023 officially joined the Corps of Cadets during the parade. (Matthew Moeller/Army)
Soldiers from 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment along with Polish soldiers low crawl in the sand during day two of training for the water wurvival course hosted by 15th Mechanized Brigade in Gizycko, Poland, Aug. 12, 2019. (Tennessee National Guard)
