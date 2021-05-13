The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: How Cybercriminals Are Attacking Military Families

This week: A Gold Star spouse discovered her late husband’s photo was being used in online romance scams. Now, she’s part of a new campaign to educate about a rise in cybercrimes impacting service members, veterans and their families at disproportionate rates.

About the Guests:

Ursula Palmer is the executive director of military and veteran programs at the Cybercrime Support Network. She holds multiple degrees in communications and is a certified project management professional (PMP®) with more than 15 years of experience in project management, marketing, communications, operations, policy and procedure. Palmer is also a Gold Star spouse, whose husband died on March 14, 2008, of wounds incurred in action while serving in Afghanistan. She is the co-founder and board vice president of the Gold Star Wives, Arlington Chapter.

Kristin Judge founded the nonprofit Cybercrime Support Network and partners with public and private sectors to serve individuals and small businesses impacted by cybercrime. Judge has contributed to the World Economic Forum “Partnership Against Cybercrime,” and Third Way’s, “A Roadmap to Strengthen US Cyber Enforcement” and is called on by media outlets like Time Magazine to talk about cybercrime. Judge was named SC Media “Women in IT Security Influencer” and a “Women of Influence” by the Executive Women’s Forum.

